Will the Warriors Close It Out? Plus Updated NBA Player Approval Ratings With Wosny Lambre

Russillo shares his thoughts on Boston not being able to capitalize on Steph Curry’s low-scoring performance, improvements from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, and the Celtics’ turnover problem before Wosny joins to discuss the approval ratings of Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, and other players

By Ryen Russillo and Wosny Lambre
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ Game 5 win over the Celtics, Boston not being able to capitalize on Steph Curry’s low-scoring performance, improvements from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, the Celtics’ turnover problem, and a look ahead to Game 6 (0:33). Then he talks with The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre about the “approval ratings” of eight NBA players after the 2021-22 season, including Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, Rudy Gobert, and more (15:57). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (54:14).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Wosny Lambre
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

