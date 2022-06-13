 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The ‘Washington Post’ Social Media Saga, Plus the NBA Finals in Tweets

Bryan and David discuss a recent dispute at the newspaper that led to a reporter’s firing

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
TOPSHOT-US-MEDIA-PRESS-NEWSPAPER-WASHINGTON POST Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images


Bryan and David break down the dispute between Washington Post staffers on social media that resulted in the firing of reporter Felicia Somnez. They discuss the repercussions of the situation, and how this affects the Post and other newsrooms (7:39). Later, they touch on all the tweets following Game 4 of the NBA Finals, from Steph Curry doubters to Draymond Green’s podcasting (26:09). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

