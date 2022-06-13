The ‘Washington Post’ Social Media Saga, Plus the NBA Finals in Tweets



Bryan and David break down the dispute between Washington Post staffers on social media that resulted in the firing of reporter Felicia Somnez. They discuss the repercussions of the situation, and how this affects the Post and other newsrooms (7:39). Later, they touch on all the tweets following Game 4 of the NBA Finals, from Steph Curry doubters to Draymond Green’s podcasting (26:09). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

