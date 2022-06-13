 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Rangers’ Season Ends, Yankees Rout Cubs, and Mets Finish Road Trip at .500

Plus, Sam Rosen on the Rangers’ future and his broadcasting career

By John Jastremski
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


(01:40) — RANGERS: The Blue Shirts’ season came to an end on Saturday. JJ recaps their season and playoff run.
(06:15) — YANKEES: The Yankees swept the Cubs and focus on their divisional rival, Tampa Bay, this week.
(09:56) — METS: The Mets win their series against the Angels and maintain their division lead in NL East.
(14:12) — SAM ROSEN: MSG Network’s Sam Rosen joins the show to recap the Rangers’ 2022 campaign, his broadcasting career, and the future of this Rangers team.
(37:59) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets, Yankees, and Rangers.
(51:51) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sam Rosen
Producer: Stefan Anderson

