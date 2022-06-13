The Rangers’ Season Ends, Yankees Rout Cubs, and Mets Finish Road Trip at .500



(01:40) — RANGERS: The Blue Shirts’ season came to an end on Saturday. JJ recaps their season and playoff run.

(06:15) — YANKEES: The Yankees swept the Cubs and focus on their divisional rival, Tampa Bay, this week.

(09:56) — METS: The Mets win their series against the Angels and maintain their division lead in NL East.

(14:12) — SAM ROSEN: MSG Network’s Sam Rosen joins the show to recap the Rangers’ 2022 campaign, his broadcasting career, and the future of this Rangers team.

(37:59) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets, Yankees, and Rangers.

(51:51) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Sam Rosen

Producer: Stefan Anderson

