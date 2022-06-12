 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Recap

Kevin and Michael react to Red Bull’s strong performance and discuss Formula 1’s porpoising issue

By Kevin Clark and Michael Baumann
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Michael Baumann to recap the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which resulted in Red Bull taking first and second and Mercedes’s George Russel finishing third. They weigh in on Ferrari’s car trouble and their double retirement, discuss Formula 1’s porpoising issue, and recap Red Bull’s consistent performance. Later, they answer listener questions and provide a few thoughts on the upcoming Canadian GP.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Michael Baumann
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Formula One

The Latest

What Adjustments Do the Celtics Need to Make?

Wos is joined by Jay King to discuss the Celtics’ recent struggles and preview Game 5

By Wosny Lambre

James Burrows on ‘Directed by James Burrows: Five Decades of Stories from the Legendary Director of Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and More’

Burrows shares amazing anecdotes from his time directing some of the most important shows in TV history

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Jiri Prochazka Wins an Instant Classic, Valentina Nearly Loses Her Belt, and Joanna Calls It Quits

3PAC react to an insane UFC 275 card in front of a live audience of over 2,000 people

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Steph’s Apex Mountain Leaves Boston Reeling

Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre join to discuss the Warriors’ series-tying win against the Celtics

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Warriors Adapt With—and Without—Draymond

It wasn’t exactly a vintage performance from Green in Game 4, but it was a winning one. Golden State got just enough out of its defensive anchor to square the Finals, and maybe learned something along the way when it briefly benched him in the fourth.

By Dan Devine

Steph Curry Serves up a Legendary Performance to Even the Finals

With the Warriors’ backs against the wall—and Curry’s ankle ailing—Steph dropped 43 points against the Celtics to take Game 4

By Zach Kram