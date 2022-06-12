Azerbaijan Grand Prix Recap

Kevin is joined by Michael Baumann to recap the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which resulted in Red Bull taking first and second and Mercedes’s George Russel finishing third. They weigh in on Ferrari’s car trouble and their double retirement, discuss Formula 1’s porpoising issue, and recap Red Bull’s consistent performance. Later, they answer listener questions and provide a few thoughts on the upcoming Canadian GP.
Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Michael Baumann
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
