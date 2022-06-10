 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aftermath of Game 3 in Boston, Is Draymond Confident or Arrogant, and Who Would You Take No. 1?

Also, Verno and KOC discuss the importance of role players stepping up in the NBA Finals

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2022 NBA Finals - Game Three Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Celtics took Game 3, and Verno and KOC discuss what the win means for Boston (01:00). Despite the Warriors’ loss, Draymond Green remains confident, but his bad play in the Finals has the guys debating whether Green is just becoming arrogant (14:36). Also, the guys discuss the importance of role players stepping up (32:42). Lastly, they briefly discuss who they would take if they had the no. 1 pick in this year’s draft (42:04).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

