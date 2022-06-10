Britney Spears Gets Married, Nick Cannon Gets More Babies, and Julia Garner Gets the Madonna Role

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari this week in Los Angeles and Nick Cannon announced that he has even more children on the way (1:00). Julia Garner beat out Florence Pugh and Alexa Demie for the role of Madonna in her forthcoming biopic (14:10). This week’s Cringe Mode is the cult classic Coyote Ugly (27:13), and does seltzer mixed with balsamic vinegar actually taste like Diet Coke (53:07)?
Hosts: Kate Halliwell, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Kaya McMullen
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher