Chris and Seerat start the pod by sharing their reactions to the Celtics’ Game 3 win over the Warriors and contemplating whether Draymond Green’s postgame podcasting is impacting his performance in the series. They then discuss Utah’s new coaching vacancy and debate whether the Jazz can replicate the Celtics’ postseason success using a similar team-building philosophy (22:30).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Producer: Chris Sutton

