Rangers Fall in Game 5, Hicks and Gallo Lead Yankees’ Comeback

JJ and friend of the show Tim From Massapequa talk about the Rangers facing elimination heading back to Tampa Bay

By John Jastremski
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers - Game Five Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images


(01:08) — TIM FROM MASSAPEQUA: A Friend of the Show and die-hard Rangers fan returns to talk about the team facing elimination heading back to Tampa Bay and what has changed in a week.
(12:25) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ’s live reaction to the Rangers’ Game 5 loss and the Yankees’ comeback win over the Twins.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Tim From Massapequa
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

