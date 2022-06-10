Rangers Fall in Game 5, Hicks and Gallo Lead Yankees’ Comeback



(01:08) — TIM FROM MASSAPEQUA: A Friend of the Show and die-hard Rangers fan returns to talk about the team facing elimination heading back to Tampa Bay and what has changed in a week.

(12:25) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ’s live reaction to the Rangers’ Game 5 loss and the Yankees’ comeback win over the Twins.

