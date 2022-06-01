The Thunder Forecast With Tyler Parker and Andrew Schlecht



Hey, it’s Kevin. On today’s podcast I spoke with The Ringer’s Tyler Parker—an OKC mega-fan—and Andrew Schlect, who covers the Thunder for The Athletic. We’re diving deep into OKC’s upcoming offseason because of the stockpile of draft picks they have. The Thunder have four top-34 picks (2, 12, 30, 34). We get into that and much more on today’s episode. Here are the show notes:

(02:53) — On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

(09:55) — Disappointment that SGA and Josh Giddey didn’t play many minutes together

(16:54) — If you had your choice of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., or Paolo Banchero, who would you choose for the Thunder?

(30:53) — On the possibility of trading down

(41:07) — Which other prospects could they be targeting?

(46:42) — Outlook for the franchise

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Tyler Parker and Andrew Schlecht

Producer: Jessie Lopez

