Finals, Transfers, and the Football Version of ‘Winning Time’



Musa and Ryan quickly look back at some games since the last episode, including Nottingham Forest’s championship playoff final win and Barcelona’s Copa de la Reina victory (03:43). They talk about the potential departures of Sadio Mané from Liverpool and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern (15:35), and then open the mailbag to chat about salary caps (18:53), some other transfers (22:41), moments of joy from this season (31:43), the football version of HBO’s Winning Time (35:17), and more.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

