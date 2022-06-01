 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sox Embarrassment, Black Baseball With Doug Glanville, and Boston’s Fan Base With Jim Murray

Plus, Jason shares his thoughts on former Bear Akiem Hicks signing with Tampa Bay

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after a 6-5 White Sox loss to the Blue Jays (01:30). As the Sox continue to make dumb plays, Jason doesn’t know how much more he can watch. Especially without Tim Anderson. Jason is then joined by ESPN and Marquee Sports MLB analyst Doug Glanville to discuss the state of Black baseball and its potential growth (18:23). He is next joined by Big Jim Murray from Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss Boston’s fan base and witnessing Jayson Tatum’s rise to superstardom (57:32). Lastly, Jason gives his thoughts on former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks’s signing with the Bucs (01:32:04).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Doug Glanville and Jim Murray
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

