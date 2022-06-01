Sox Embarrassment, Black Baseball With Doug Glanville, and Boston’s Fan Base With Jim Murray

The Full Go returns after a 6-5 White Sox loss to the Blue Jays (01:30). As the Sox continue to make dumb plays, Jason doesn’t know how much more he can watch. Especially without Tim Anderson. Jason is then joined by ESPN and Marquee Sports MLB analyst Doug Glanville to discuss the state of Black baseball and its potential growth (18:23). He is next joined by Big Jim Murray from Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss Boston’s fan base and witnessing Jayson Tatum’s rise to superstardom (57:32). Lastly, Jason gives his thoughts on former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks’s signing with the Bucs (01:32:04).
Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Doug Glanville and Jim Murray
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
