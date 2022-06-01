 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Burns Beats Scheffler in a Playoff and LIV Golf Participants Reaction

Plus, previewing The Memorial Tournament

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start by talking about Sam Burns’s impressive comeback to beat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Then, as they discussed the LIV Golf tournament coming up in London, the news of who will be participating in that tournament broke, so they reacted to some of the interesting entrants, including Dustin Johnson. They wrap up by previewing The Memorial Tournament in Ohio (28:15).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

