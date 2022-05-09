‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Deep Dive

It is time to punch a star-shaped hole through the multiverse and dive deep into the much-anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Mal and Jo (09:07). They talk about the characters and broad connections this film makes to the MCU at large (45:04). They discuss the arc of Stephen Strange and who he takes along his journey (69:28), as well as the controversy surrounding Wanda (105:42), and so much more.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
