‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Deep Dive

Mallory and Joanna discuss the arc of Stephen Strange and the controversy surrounding Wanda

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Disney


It is time to punch a star-shaped hole through the multiverse and dive deep into the much-anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Mal and Jo (09:07). They talk about the characters and broad connections this film makes to the MCU at large (45:04). They discuss the arc of Stephen Strange and who he takes along his journey (69:28), as well as the controversy surrounding Wanda (105:42), and so much more.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

