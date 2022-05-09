NBA Buzzer-Beaters, Formula One Grid Walks, and Scooping the Supreme Court

Bryan and David discuss the jam-packed weekend in sports and highlight Martin Brundle’s F1 grid walk interviews with celebrities such as David Beckham, Serena Williams, and not Patrick Mahomes. Then, they discuss calling NBA buzzer-beaters, ESPN’s choice in bumper music, and Turner Sports deciding on their no. 1 announcing team (6:17). Later, they weigh in on Politico’s Supreme Court scoop that disclosed information about overturning Roe vs. Wade (37:23). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
