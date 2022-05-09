Advantage Man City, Brighton’s Record Win, and a European Roundup

It’s the business end of the season, so Musa and Ryan begin by rounding up some key results around Europe this weekend, including title wins, races for European football, and relegation battles (2:31), before moving on to focus on the Premier League. Liverpool’s draw with Spurs (16:23) dented their title hopes, while also having consequences in the race for top four. It’s advantage Manchester City in the title race (26:41), after they responded by hammering Newcastle to improve their goal difference as well as their lead at the top. There’s a roundup of the rest of the Premier League, including what’s next for Watford after they were relegated at the weekend (32:14), plus more drama in the relegation battle, Brighton’s biggest-ever top-flight win (39:01), which saw them beat Manchester United 4-0, and more!
Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
