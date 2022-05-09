 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yankees and Mets Split Doubleheaders and Mollie Walker on the Rangers Being Down 2-1

JJ breaks down how the Rangers can even the series in Pittsburgh

By John Jastremski
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


(02:21) — YANKEES: The Bombers win via walk-off in G1 but the bullpen couldn’t hold it together for the second game of the doubleheader.
(08:20) — METS: The Mets keep their momentum as they win another series against the Phillies.
(14:12) — RANGERS: JJ recaps the Game 3 loss to the Penguins and assesses what the Rangers need to even it up going to NY.
(17:38) — MOLLIE WALKER: The NY Post’s Rangers reporter Mollie Walker joins the show to talk about the Rangers being down 2-1, Igor Shesterkin’s play in Game 3, and what adjustments need to be made for Monday’s game.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mollie Walker
Producer: Stefan Anderson

