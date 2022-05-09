Yankees and Mets Split Doubleheaders and Mollie Walker on the Rangers Being Down 2-1



(02:21) — YANKEES: The Bombers win via walk-off in G1 but the bullpen couldn’t hold it together for the second game of the doubleheader.

(08:20) — METS: The Mets keep their momentum as they win another series against the Phillies.

(14:12) — RANGERS: JJ recaps the Game 3 loss to the Penguins and assesses what the Rangers need to even it up going to NY.

(17:38) — MOLLIE WALKER: The NY Post’s Rangers reporter Mollie Walker joins the show to talk about the Rangers being down 2-1, Igor Shesterkin’s play in Game 3, and what adjustments need to be made for Monday’s game.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Mollie Walker

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify