Embiid Returns, Brunson Shines, And Celtics-Bucks Deep Dive

Hey it’s Kevin, thank you for listening to The Void. Rob Mahoney joined first to recap Friday night’s games and previewed Game 3 of Grizzlies-Warriors. Then I brought on two friends from my days covering the Celtics to go deep on Boston-Milwaukee ahead of Game 3: Jay King and Jared Weiss from The Athletic. Here are today’s timestamps:

Rob Mahoney

(01:51) - Joel Embiid’s impact

(07:42) - Should the Heat be worried?

(13:03) - On Mavs-Suns game

(22:05) - Grizzlies and Warriors preview

Jay King & Jared Weiss

(31:37) - Differences for Celtics in Game 1 and 2

(35:33) - Grant Williams and his defense

(50:41) - Can Giannis do anything differently?

(01:02:38) - Predictions for rest of series

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Rob Mahoney, Jay King, and Jared Weiss

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts