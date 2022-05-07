Embiid Returns, Brunson Shines, And Celtics-Bucks Deep Dive

Hey it’s Kevin, thank you for listening to The Void. Rob Mahoney joined first to recap Friday night’s games and previewed Game 3 of Grizzlies-Warriors. Then I brought on two friends from my days covering the Celtics to go deep on Boston-Milwaukee ahead of Game 3: Jay King and Jared Weiss from The Athletic. Here are today’s timestamps:
Rob Mahoney
(01:51) - Joel Embiid’s impact
(07:42) - Should the Heat be worried?
(13:03) - On Mavs-Suns game
(22:05) - Grizzlies and Warriors preview
Jay King & Jared Weiss
(31:37) - Differences for Celtics in Game 1 and 2
(35:33) - Grant Williams and his defense
(50:41) - Can Giannis do anything differently?
(01:02:38) - Predictions for rest of series
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Rob Mahoney, Jay King, and Jared Weiss
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts