Kevin Clark is joined by ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders to preview the Miami Grand Prix. They share thoughts on track practice that resulted in RedBull car problems and a competitive session from Mercedes driver George Russell, and then discuss which car could be the most suited for this track and what drivers had to say and wrap things up with weekend predictions.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guests: Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

