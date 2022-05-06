What Makes a Playoff Series Great?



Chris and Seerat begin by sharing their excitement for the NBA playoffs and quickly delve into the Mavericks-Suns series with a focus on Luka Doncic and what Dallas can do to possibly turn the series around against Phoenix’s formidable system. Next, they go over the key players in the Grizzlies-Warriors matchup and discuss why their games are must-watch affairs.(15:52) They then pivot to 76ers-Heat and debate whether Joel Embiid’s possible return can turn the vibe around in Philadelphia heading into the upcoming home games.(28:04) Finally, they share their thoughts on the first two lopsided games in the Celtics-Bucks series and ponder what tactical moves those teams will make going forward against each other.(32:51)

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS