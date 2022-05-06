 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Makes a Playoff Series Great?

Chris and Seerat delve into the Mavericks-Suns series with a focus on Luka Doncic and what Dallas can do to possibly turn the series around

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images


Chris and Seerat begin by sharing their excitement for the NBA playoffs and quickly delve into the Mavericks-Suns series with a focus on Luka Doncic and what Dallas can do to possibly turn the series around against Phoenix’s formidable system. Next, they go over the key players in the Grizzlies-Warriors matchup and discuss why their games are must-watch affairs.(15:52) They then pivot to 76ers-Heat and debate whether Joel Embiid’s possible return can turn the vibe around in Philadelphia heading into the upcoming home games.(28:04) Finally, they share their thoughts on the first two lopsided games in the Celtics-Bucks series and ponder what tactical moves those teams will make going forward against each other.(32:51)

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

‘Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 8

Van and Charles break down Paper Boi’s drug trip, the surprise actor cameo, and what the episode is saying about the Black celebrity

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes

Breaking: Charles Oliveira Misses Weight, Stripped of Lightweight Belt! Reaction From 3PAC and Chael Sonnen

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss what this means for tomorrow night’s main event, Oliveira’s legacy, and so much more

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

New Jersey Reunion, Atlanta Premiere, and a ‘Summer House’ Wedding

Welcome to ‘The Morally Corrupt Bravo Show,’ where Rachel Lindsay will be joined every Friday by your favorite Ringer podcasters to talk everything and anything Bravo

By Rachel Lindsay, Juliet Litman, and 1 more

NBA Picks for the Weekend and the Kentucky Derby

JJ and House also look at Saturday’s and Sunday’s card and make a family play

By John Jastremski and Joe House

The Europa and Conference League Finals Are All Set

Musa and Ryan also answer a couple of questions about what happened this week

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Alpha Girl: Ella Mai

Ella Mai takes us through her journey as an artist, from sitting in her room in London releasing music via her social media pages through the moment her hit song ‘Boo’d Up’ broke wide open, to penning her latest project

By Danyel Smith