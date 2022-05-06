 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Europa and Conference League Finals Are All Set

Musa and Ryan also answer a couple of questions about what happened this week

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Rangers v RB Leipzig: Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan discuss the Europa League and Conference League semifinals, which saw Eintracht Frankfurt go through to their first European final in 42 years (04:33) after beating West Ham. They’ll face Rangers (20:08), who beat RB Leipzig 3-1 to set up a historic Europa League final in Seville. In the Conference League, Roma progressed against Leicester and will face Feyenoord (27.32). They also answer a couple of questions about what happened this week!

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Alpha Girl: Ella Mai

Ella Mai takes us through her journey as an artist, from sitting in her room in London releasing music via her social media pages through the moment her hit song ‘Boo’d Up’ broke wide open, to penning her latest project

By Danyel Smith
Play

Russ at the Met Gala, Plus Three New Air Jordan First Looks

Plus, discussing looks from Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

By Wosny Lambre

Overturning Roe v. Wade and Dave Chappelle’s Attack

Plus, Drake hops in a wife’s DMs and Animal Games is back

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Play

Should the Sixers Extend James Harden?

Kevin O’Connor analyzes why Harden brings the best out of Embiid and whether or not the Sixers should extend Harden given his diminished scoring

By Kevin O'Connor

Miami Day 2 Impressions and F1’s Future in America

Plus, Adam Stern from the ‘Sports Business Journal’ joins to further break down the docuseries ‘Drive to Survive,’ the Americanization of Formula One, and the economics behind this race and the sport

By Kevin Clark

The 300-Year History of Abortion in America—in 30 Minutes

Derek and historians of abortion Mary Ziegler and Karissa Haugeberg provide a a fast, factual guide to how we got to this moment in America

By Derek Thompson