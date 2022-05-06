The Europa and Conference League Finals Are All Set

Musa and Ryan discuss the Europa League and Conference League semifinals, which saw Eintracht Frankfurt go through to their first European final in 42 years (04:33) after beating West Ham. They’ll face Rangers (20:08), who beat RB Leipzig 3-1 to set up a historic Europa League final in Seville. In the Conference League, Roma progressed against Leicester and will face Feyenoord (27.32). They also answer a couple of questions about what happened this week!
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
