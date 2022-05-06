On this episode of Black Girl Songbook, host Danyel Smith is joined by sultry and soulful songstress and fellow Alpha Girl Ella Mai to celebrate the release of her sophomore album Heart on My Sleeve. Ella Mai takes us through her journey as an artist, from sitting in her room in London releasing music via her social media pages through the moment her hit song “Boo’d Up” broke wide open, to penning this latest project. She talks her deep affinity for Mary J. Blige and Mary’s influence on her as an artist, particularly as it relates to this album. Plus, Ella talks about what it was like working with the legendary Kirk Franklin and what it means to have his feature on the album.
Host: Danyel Smith
Guest: Ella Mai
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones
