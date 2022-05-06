Miami Day 2 Impressions and F1’s Future in America

Kevin Clark is joined by The Wall Street Journal’s Josh Robinson to discuss impressions from Day 2 of the Miami Grand Prix. They weigh in on fan-favorite drivers such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and touch on what they’re seeing in Miami, from the celebrities to the track tours (1:50). Later, Adam Stern from the Sports Business Journal joins to further break down the docuseries Drive to Survive, the Americanization of Formula One, and the economics behind this race and the sport (21:21).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Josh Robinson and Adam Stern
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
