 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Miami Day 2 Impressions and F1’s Future in America

Plus, Adam Stern from the ‘Sports Business Journal’ joins to further break down the docuseries ‘Drive to Survive,’ the Americanization of Formula One, and the economics behind this race and the sport

By Kevin Clark
Ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Kevin Clark is joined by The Wall Street Journal’s Josh Robinson to discuss impressions from Day 2 of the Miami Grand Prix. They weigh in on fan-favorite drivers such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and touch on what they’re seeing in Miami, from the celebrities to the track tours (1:50). Later, Adam Stern from the Sports Business Journal joins to further break down the docuseries Drive to Survive, the Americanization of Formula One, and the economics behind this race and the sport (21:21).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Josh Robinson and Adam Stern
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

The 300-Year History of Abortion in America—in 30 Minutes

Derek and historians of abortion Mary Ziegler and Karissa Haugeberg provide a a fast, factual guide to how we got to this moment in America

By Derek Thompson

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Is Here!

Joanna Robinson and Chris join Sean for a non-spoiler conversation, followed by a spoiler-filled breakdown of the new ‘Doctor Strange’ film

By Sean Fennessey, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss the crazy turns and scenes that director Sam Raimi takes us on, all the wild cameos, and even the major controversy surrounding one key character

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes

One Burning Question for Every NBA Second-Round Series

What will ultimately decide all four conference semifinals matchups? We examine the story lines that could make or break each series.

By Dan Devine

Mets Rally in the Ninth, Nora P. on the Rangers Tying the Series, and Chris Lopresti on New York Sports

Plus, JJ returns to test his Trivia skills

By John Jastremski and Nora Princiotti

Dirty Soda, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, and Tasting Crunchy Cookie M&M’s

Juliet and Jacoby also share their thoughts on plant-based burgers, discuss Snapple changing the name of their diet version to zero sugar, and react to the return of Oktoberfest

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby