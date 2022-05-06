 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mets Rally in the Ninth, Nora P. on the Rangers Tying the Series, and Chris Lopresti on New York Sports

Plus, JJ returns to test his Trivia skills

By John Jastremski and Nora Princiotti
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


(01:07) — CHRIS LOPRESTI: For the first time in NY, NY history, JJ has a guest for the open. Friend of the Show Chris Lopresti talks Yankees improvement, Mets hot start, and the ceiling for the Rangers in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

(22:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants, Rangers, and Mets.

(32:18) — NORA PRINCIOTTI: Nora Princiotti talks her Rangers fandom, expectations for the Blueshirts, the future of the Giants and Jets, and of course, Taylor Swift.

(54:42) — TRIVIA: After a short break, JJ returns to test his Trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live! https://spotifylive.link/ZwmTaVTvbpb

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Chris Lopresti and Nora Princiotti
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

The 300-Year History of Abortion in America—in 30 Minutes

Derek and historians of abortion Mary Ziegler and Karissa Haugeberg provide a a fast, factual guide to how we got to this moment in America

By Derek Thompson

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Is Here!

Joanna Robinson and Chris join Sean for a non-spoiler conversation, followed by a spoiler-filled breakdown of the new ‘Doctor Strange’ film

By Sean Fennessey, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss the crazy turns and scenes that director Sam Raimi takes us on, all the wild cameos, and even the major controversy surrounding one key character

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes

One Burning Question for Every NBA Second-Round Series

What will ultimately decide all four conference semifinals matchups? We examine the story lines that could make or break each series.

By Dan Devine

Dirty Soda, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, and Tasting Crunchy Cookie M&M’s

Juliet and Jacoby also share their thoughts on plant-based burgers, discuss Snapple changing the name of their diet version to zero sugar, and react to the return of Oktoberfest

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Viral Met Gala Moments, and Post Malone Is Going to Be a Dad

Plus, another edition of Cringe Mode featuring ‘Something’s Gotta Give’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more