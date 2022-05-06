Mets Rally in the Ninth, Nora P. on the Rangers Tying the Series, and Chris Lopresti on New York Sports



(01:07) — CHRIS LOPRESTI: For the first time in NY, NY history, JJ has a guest for the open. Friend of the Show Chris Lopresti talks Yankees improvement, Mets hot start, and the ceiling for the Rangers in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

(22:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants, Rangers, and Mets.

(32:18) — NORA PRINCIOTTI: Nora Princiotti talks her Rangers fandom, expectations for the Blueshirts, the future of the Giants and Jets, and of course, Taylor Swift.

(54:42) — TRIVIA: After a short break, JJ returns to test his Trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Chris Lopresti and Nora Princiotti

Producer: Stefan Anderson

