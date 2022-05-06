 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Viral Met Gala Moments, and Post Malone Is Going to Be a Dad

Plus, another edition of Cringe Mode featuring ‘Something’s Gotta Give’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Photo by Gotham/Getty Images


This year’s Met Gala saw a lot of Emma Chamberlain, a lot of nipples, and a lot of Kardashians (1:00). Sophie Turner has finally confirmed that she is pregnant and Post Malone is going to be a dad (16:20). This week’s Cringe Mode is Something’s Gotta Give and you should probably skip this segment if you’re a Jack Nicholson fan (22:32). And did Pete Davidson get Kim Kardashian’s kids’ initials tattooed on his neck (47:58)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

