76ers Falling Fast, Building Around Luka, and What Are You Watching Tonight?

Verno and KOC also discuss the Celtics and Grizzlies evening their series

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
James Harden has yet to show up and even if Joel Embiid returns, there’s little chance the 76ers can turn it around as Verno and KOC recap Game 2 between the Sixers and the Heat (01:42). The Suns go up 2-0 and the guys discuss how amazing it is that Chris Paul is still performing at the highest level and continues to bring out the best in his teammates (17:13). After dropping Game 1, the Celtics bounced back in Game 2 to tie their series with the Bucks (32:53). The Grizzlies also tied their series and the guys discuss the Warriors strategy when it comes to guarding Ja Morant (41:15). With no games on tonight, the guys discuss what they’ll be watching (01:04:00).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

