Boston’s Turnaround and the Warriors’ Klay Problem. Plus, Al Harrington Talks NBA Playoffs and His Viral Bag of Iverson.

Russillo talks about the Suns’ 20-point victory over the Mavericks in Game 2, Celtics-Bucks, the 76ers struggling down 2-0 in their series with the Heat, and Warriors-Grizzlies tied at 1-1 and what adjustments Golden State has to make going into Game 3 (0:37). Then Ryen talks with Al Harrington about his company Viola Brands, introducing his “Iverson” cannabis strain courtside at an NBA game, stories from Al’s 16-season NBA career, predictions for Warriors-Grizzlies, and more (16:58). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:57).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Al Harrington
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
