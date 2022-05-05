 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boston’s Turnaround and the Warriors’ Klay Problem. Plus, Al Harrington Talks NBA Playoffs and His Viral Bag of Iverson.

Harrington also shares stories from Al’s 16-season NBA career and gives his predictions for Warriors-Grizzlies

By Ryen Russillo
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Two Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Russillo talks about the Suns’ 20-point victory over the Mavericks in Game 2, Celtics-Bucks, the 76ers struggling down 2-0 in their series with the Heat, and Warriors-Grizzlies tied at 1-1 and what adjustments Golden State has to make going into Game 3 (0:37). Then Ryen talks with Al Harrington about his company Viola Brands, introducing his “Iverson” cannabis strain courtside at an NBA game, stories from Al’s 16-season NBA career, predictions for Warriors-Grizzlies, and more (16:58). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:57).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Al Harrington
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

NXT Roster Cuts, Should Adam Page Turn Heel, and ‘WrestleMania Backlash’ Preview

Plus, David and Kaz discuss a loaded week of good wrestling from ‘NXT 2.0’ and ‘Dynamite’

By David Shoemaker

76ers Falling Fast, Building Around Luka, and What Are You Watching Tonight?

Verno and KOC also discuss the Celtics and Grizzlies evening their series

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Doubles Down on the Game of Thrones

Dragons, Targaryens, the Iron Throne: HBO’s trailer for ‘House of the Dragon’ is giving us good ‘Game of Thrones’ vibes for the first time in years

By Riley McAtee

The ‘Moon Knight’ Exit Survey

Marvel’s first streaming series to be built around a superhero who didn’t come from the movies wrapped up its six-episode season this week. Now it’s time for takes and takeaways.

By The Ringer Staff

The Suns Are Exploiting Opponents’ Flaws at Will

With Devin Booker back, Phoenix looks as dangerous as ever and is once again a front-runner to make the Finals. Try as the Mavericks might, there’s not much you can do against an offense this good.

By Zach Kram

Carlos Rodón’s Long Journey Back to Being an Ace

Plus, Ryan talks about the torrid start for both New York baseball teams and how sharp the rest of MLB has looked despite the lockout

By Ryan Ruocco and CC Sabathia