Another Real Madrid Comeback Knocks Out Man City

Musa and Ryan break down Carlo Ancelotti’s men’s path to the final, the margins that could’ve seen the result go the other way, and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Recorded on Spotify Live straight after the game, Musa and Ryan instantly react to another Real Madrid dramatic comeback, this time against Manchester City at the Bernabéu (01:02). They talk about Carlo Ancelotti’s men’s path to the final, how they keep managing to do this, Pep getting it pretty much spot on, and the margins that could’ve seen the result go the other way.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

