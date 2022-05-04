 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Climate Changeup, and Looking Back on the Bulls Season With Adam Amin

Jason also explains why he thinks it’s time for the MLB to reconsider when it starts the season

By Jason Goff
Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images


The Full Go returns on the heels of a 3-1 White Sox win over the Cubs, but on this rainy day Jason thinks it’s time for baseball to reconsider when they start the season (02:02). Next, Adam Amin joins the show as they look back at the Bulls season, what Billy Donovan needs to do differently, and the expectations for DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams (18:36). On the anniversary of Derrick Rose receiving his MVP, Jason reminisces about D-Rose’s brief time with the Bulls, and how Jason’s career will always be linked with Rose (55:10).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Adam Amin
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez

