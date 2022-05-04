Climate Changeup, and Looking Back on the Bulls Season With Adam Amin

The Full Go returns on the heels of a 3-1 White Sox win over the Cubs, but on this rainy day Jason thinks it’s time for baseball to reconsider when they start the season (02:02). Next, Adam Amin joins the show as they look back at the Bulls season, what Billy Donovan needs to do differently, and the expectations for DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams (18:36). On the anniversary of Derrick Rose receiving his MVP, Jason reminisces about D-Rose’s brief time with the Bulls, and how Jason’s career will always be linked with Rose (55:10).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Adam Amin
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify