Previewing the Warriors-Celtics Finals, Tatum’s Maturity, and Pop Culture Reviews



The Finals are set as Steph Curry and the Warriors will face Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Verno and KOC discuss the Warriors’ return to the big stage and how the Celtics battled all season long to get there (01:03). Rest will be key in the Finals as the Celtics are still trying to get healthy while the Warriors will have a full week’s rest once the Finals begin (17:38). Outside of Steph and Tatum, which players on both teams are most important to winning it all (31:18)? The guys agree that the Finals will be competitive because of the styles the two teams play. Next, the guys discuss Tatum’s maturity and how he plays older than his 24 years (36:27). Despite the Warriors having home-court advantage, the guys discuss why the Celtics ultimately have the upper hand when it comes to their home court (44:26). Lastly, KOC reviews Top Gun: Maverick and Verno shares his experience watching Hugh Jackman on Broadway (53:47).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

