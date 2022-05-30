Summertime Relationships … With Baseball



The Full Go returns as Jason shares the story of setting up his first kiss before diving into this weekend’s series between the Cubs and White Sox (04:19). Tim Anderson injured his groin and is now on the IL. Without Anderson, Jason doesn’t have much hope that the Sox will be able to maintain their success. After the Sox designated Dallas Keuchel for assignment, Jason offers some advice to the one-time great pitcher (30:31). First it was Will Smith, now Tommy Pham, as Jason dives into the Pham–Joc Pederson slap (38:53).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify