Rangers Force Game 7, Mets Sweep Phillies, Yankees Split in Tampa, Plus Anthony “Tony Pucks” McCarron

SNY’s Anthony McCarron joins the show to discuss the Mets’ hot start, the Yankees’ outfield issues, and “Tony Pucks”

By John Jastremski
NHL: MAY 28 Playoffs Round 2 Game 6 - Hurricanes at Rangers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(01:18) — RANGERS: The Rangers force Game 7. Can they steal one in Carolina to advance?
(03:49) — METS: The Mets return to Queens and sweep their division foe in walk-off fashion
(06:50) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ pitching was lights out, but the bats went cold as they split in Tampa Bay.
(13:55) — ANTHONY MCCARRON: SNY’s Anthony McCarron joins the show to discuss the Mets’ hot start, the Yankees’ outfield issues, and “Tony Pucks.”
(38:21) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Rangers.
(49:06) — TRIVIA: After a short break, JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Anthony McCarron
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

