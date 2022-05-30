Rangers Force Game 7, Mets Sweep Phillies, Yankees Split in Tampa, Plus Anthony “Tony Pucks” McCarron



(01:18) — RANGERS: The Rangers force Game 7. Can they steal one in Carolina to advance?

(03:49) — METS: The Mets return to Queens and sweep their division foe in walk-off fashion

(06:50) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ pitching was lights out, but the bats went cold as they split in Tampa Bay.

(13:55) — ANTHONY MCCARRON: SNY’s Anthony McCarron joins the show to discuss the Mets’ hot start, the Yankees’ outfield issues, and “Tony Pucks.”

(38:21) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Rangers.

(49:06) — TRIVIA: After a short break, JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Anthony McCarron

Producer: Stefan Anderson

