Entering the Conference Semifinals, Hellacious Heat, and the Celtics’ Cause for Pause

Verno and KOC recap the beginning of the conference semifinals, beginning with Heat-76ers (01:51). They question whether James Harden will ever return to peak form before giving the Heat credit for the defensive effort they’ve shown all postseason. They next recap the Suns’ dominant Game 1 win over the Mavs and discuss Deandre Ayton’s performance (20:34). After sweeping the Nets, the Celtics drop Game 1 against the Bucks (33:32). The guys discuss what the Celtics need to do differently in Game 2 to win. They lastly go through the Warriors-Grizzlies series and discuss Jordan Poole’s and Gary Payton II’s big performances in Game 1 (51:11).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
