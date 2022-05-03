Has Chris Jericho Surpassed Shawn Michaels As the Greatest of All Time?

This week, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss the recent NXT releases (03:05) and the new SummerSlam logo (26:10) before revealing which women’s wrestler will receive the MackMania franchise tag (32:03). Plus, Evan calls out Kaz about his choice of steaks. (35:10) They close the show with an epic debate, deciding whether Chris Jericho moved above Shawn Michaels on the all-time list. (39:13).
Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS