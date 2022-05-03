 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Spider-Man,’ ‘The Evil Dead,’ and the Sam Raimi Rankings

Plus, director Tom Gormican joins the show to discuss his new film ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

By Sean Fennessey and Adam Nayman
This week sees the release of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is directed by one of our favorite filmmakers, Sam Raimi. Adam Nayman talks with Sean about Raimi’s expansive career and style, before ranking his 15 features (38:00). Then, Sean is joined by Tom Gormican, the director of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, to discuss his Nicolas Cage meta-action vehicle (1:11:00).

Host: Sean Fennessey
Guests: Adam Nayman and Tom Gormican
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

