That’s What Average Tastes Like

Jason reflects on the mediocre play of the Cubs and White Sox before being joined by Cubs beat writer Meghan Montemurro

By Jason Goff
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after the Cubs get blown out by 15 and the White Sox by nine runs (02:29). Jason calls these teams average at best. He explains why Dallas Keuchel has had a great career but shouldn’t be pitching anymore, and why Andrew Vaughn needs to be hitting at the top of the lineup. Next, Meghan Montemurro (Cubs beat writer at the Chicago Tribune) joins the show (19:48). They discuss the process of the Cubs rebuild, the pitching depth in the minors, Christopher Morel, and more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Meghan Montemurro
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

