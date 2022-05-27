Rangers Drop Game 5, Nasty Nestor Strikes Again



(01:33) — RANGERS: The Rangers drop Game 5 to Carolina. Can they keep their season alive on Saturday?

(05:22) — YANKEES: Behind Nestor Cortes, the injury-riddled Yankees steal the first game of their series against the Rays.

(10:56) — METS: The Mets finish their West Coast trip 3-3 as they head to Philadelphia to face their rival.

(13:46) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Rangers.

(24:24) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to talk about the legacy of the late Ray Liotta and his beloved Mets.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Sean Fennessey

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify