Rangers Drop Game 5, Nasty Nestor Strikes Again

Plus, talking Ray Liotta’s life and career with Sean Fennessey

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(01:33) — RANGERS: The Rangers drop Game 5 to Carolina. Can they keep their season alive on Saturday?
(05:22) — YANKEES: Behind Nestor Cortes, the injury-riddled Yankees steal the first game of their series against the Rays.
(10:56) — METS: The Mets finish their West Coast trip 3-3 as they head to Philadelphia to face their rival.
(13:46) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Rangers.
(24:24) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to talk about the legacy of the late Ray Liotta and his beloved Mets.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson

