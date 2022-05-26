Admitting the Celtics Are Finals Contenders, Mavs Need Super Luka, and Drama in Brooklyn

After the Celtics beat the Heat to take a 3-2 series lead, Verno finally admits to KOC that the Celtics are Finals contenders (00:45). With the Celtics playing defense at an elite level and their role players stepping up, the guys doubt the Heat have enough to turn the series around. As long as the Mavs have Luka Doncic, they have a chance to extend their series against the Warriors, but the rest of the Mavs will need to play like they did in Game 4 (28:13). The guys give their thoughts on this year’s All-NBA teams before discussing the latest drama in Brooklyn with the Nets (41:51).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts