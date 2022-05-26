Stephanie McMahon’s Leave of Absence and ‘Double or Nothing’ Preview

David and Kaz discuss the news of Stephanie McMahon stepping away from her WWE duties (05:00), before continuing the conversation on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE walkout. The guys also discuss the unification of the men’s WWE tag-team titles and what the future could be for RK-Bro. Later, listen as David and Kaz fire off their Double or Nothing predictions, including a deep dive on CM Punk vs. Adam Page, the state of the AEW women’s title, and more (30:00).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
