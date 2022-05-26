 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stephanie McMahon’s Leave of Absence and ‘Double or Nothing’ Preview

Also, David and Kaz continue the conversation on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE walkout as well as discuss the unification of the men’s WWE tag-team titles and what the future could be for RK-Bro

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David and Kaz discuss the news of Stephanie McMahon stepping away from her WWE duties (05:00), before continuing the conversation on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE walkout. The guys also discuss the unification of the men’s WWE tag-team titles and what the future could be for RK-Bro. Later, listen as David and Kaz fire off their Double or Nothing predictions, including a deep dive on CM Punk vs. Adam Page, the state of the AEW women’s title, and more (30:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

