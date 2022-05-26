 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Roma Win the Conference League!

Plus, Musa and Ryan briefly touch on the Chelsea takeover being finalized

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C4-FINAL-ROMA-FEYENOORD Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan are back to chat about Roma’s first major European trophy, following their 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Conference League final (07:04). They talk about the game, plus the key players in what has been a memorable first season in charge for José Mourinho in the Italian capital. They then touch on a couple of other midweek games (33:29), a little bit on the Chelsea takeover being finalized (36:07), and more.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

America’s Gun Problem Is Impossible

The New York Times’s German Lopez, who has been reporting on guns and gun control policy for many years, joins Derek to discuss the issue in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting

By Derek Thompson

The ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Renaissance Has Begun

After enduring two decades of mockery, George Lucas’s prequel trilogy is now in vogue with the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi

By Justin Charity

The Heat Still Can’t Solve the Celtics Defense. They’re Almost Out of Time to Find Answers.

Game 5 looked like it could be a nail-biter. Boston surged to win it going away. That result not only showed how Miami needs to adjust in Game 6—it also showed why it might not matter against these Celtics.

By Dan Devine

Twenty-one Questions About What the Heck Is Going on in ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’

There is the main query of why this wild novel has been adapted for a second time, but there are also tiny concerns regarding romance, amputated feet, and why a man traveled through time to have sex with himself

By Jodi Walker

‘Survivor’ Season 42 Finale With Parvati Shallow

Tyson and Riley are joined by ‘Survivor: Micronesia’ winner Parvati Shallow to break down the Season 42 finale and debate how far sincerity will get you in this era of the show

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

From Polls to Votes With Tom Bonier

TargetSmart CEO Tom Bonier joins Bakari to unpack some of the criticism aimed at pollsters since 2016

By Bakari Sellers