Roma Win the Conference League!

Musa and Ryan are back to chat about Roma’s first major European trophy, following their 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Conference League final (07:04). They talk about the game, plus the key players in what has been a memorable first season in charge for José Mourinho in the Italian capital. They then touch on a couple of other midweek games (33:29), a little bit on the Chelsea takeover being finalized (36:07), and more.
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
