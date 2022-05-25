2022 NBA Draft Preview

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks are together again and ready to offer up their thoughts on the 2022 NBA draft. First, Tjarks provides an update on how he’s doing (2:00) and what it’s been like watching the Mavericks’ playoff run (4:00). Next, they examine the history of no. 1 draft picks and share which players could fill that slot this year (6:00). Finally, they discuss the state of the Magic, Thunder, and Rockets and which players they think make the most sense for each (23:00).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Producers: Benjamin Cruz and Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS