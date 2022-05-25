 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NBA Draft Preview

The guys examine the history of no. 1 draft picks and share which players could fill that slot this year before discussing the state of the Magic, Thunder, and Rockets, and which players they think make the most sense for each

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
2022 NBA Draft Lottery Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images


J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks are together again and ready to offer up their thoughts on the 2022 NBA draft. First, Tjarks provides an update on how he’s doing (2:00) and what it’s been like watching the Mavericks’ playoff run (4:00). Next, they examine the history of no. 1 draft picks and share which players could fill that slot this year (6:00). Finally, they discuss the state of the Magic, Thunder, and Rockets and which players they think make the most sense for each (23:00).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Producers: Benjamin Cruz and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Recapping Episode 5 of ‘We Own This City’

Bill, Chris, and Wos discuss their thoughts on the episode, watching the show without any deep knowledge of the subject, and Treat Williams’s casting

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Monaco GP Preview, Plus Big Questions for the Rest of the F1 Season

Tech enthusiast Bryson Sullivan and The Guardian’s Drew Lawrence join Kevin to talk about the title favorite for the drivers championship, upgrade developments, performance reviews, and spending caps

By Kevin Clark

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Entrance Survey

Ewan McGregor dawns his Jedi robes for the first time in 17 years this week. What are we most excited about? Which other characters will appear? And is it time to leave Tatooine?

By The Ringer Staff

Something Is Going On!

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip begin the show with Mailbag so the guys can answer an influx of emails about the ongoing Sasha Banks and Naomi situation, which some corners of the professional wrestling world are now calling a work

By Peter Rosenberg

Rangers Tie the Series, the Mets’ Rally Falls Short, and Trevino Walks Off

JJ hopped on Spotify Live to react to a wild night of New York sports

By John Jastremski

Reviewing ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ and More

Micah also provides an ‘Elden Ring’ update

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters