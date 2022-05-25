Reviewing ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ and More



Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by breaking down Kendrick Lamar’s latest release, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. They discuss the live instrumentation, the playback value, and whether Kendrick missed the mark (02:10). To close the show, they recap what they were watching and playing, and Micah updates us on his journey with Elden Ring (40:03).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify