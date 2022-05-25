 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reviewing ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ and More

Micah also provides an ‘Elden Ring’ update

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by breaking down Kendrick Lamar’s latest release, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. They discuss the live instrumentation, the playback value, and whether Kendrick missed the mark (02:10). To close the show, they recap what they were watching and playing, and Micah updates us on his journey with Elden Ring (40:03).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

