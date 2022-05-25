Something Is Going On!

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip begin the show with a Mailbag so the guys can answer an influx of emails about the ongoing Sasha Banks and Naomi situation, which some corners of the professional wrestling world are now calling a work. Then, the guys preview Sunday’s AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view (35:48). Plus, some massive show news (14:15) and Dip asks the guys if he should get a Peloton.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
