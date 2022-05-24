Lyon’s Champions League, Plus Flowers for Brighton and Brentford

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Mayowa Quadri to chat about Lyon’s win over Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final (4:18). Next up, it’s on to the Premier League (19:11), including Leeds and Burnley’s final-day fight to avoid relegation (25:42), plus some Arsenal chat (32:27), and love for Brighton (36:39) and Brentford (48:22).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
