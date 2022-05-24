 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lyon’s Champions League, Plus Flowers for Brighton and Brentford

Wrighty, Carl Anka, and Mayowa Quadri also chat about Leeds and Burnley’s final-day fight to avoid relegation and discuss Arsenal’s season

By Ian Wright
Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais Women Champions League football final match Photo by Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Mayowa Quadri to chat about Lyon’s win over Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final (4:18). Next up, it’s on to the Premier League (19:11), including Leeds and Burnley’s final-day fight to avoid relegation (25:42), plus some Arsenal chat (32:27), and love for Brighton (36:39) and Brentford (48:22).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

