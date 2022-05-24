 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blowout Playoff Games, Rethinking Mavs-Warriors, and Tim Connelly Leaving

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss why having Robert Williams on the floor is more important than having Marcus Smart for the Celtics

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the abnormal number of blowout playoff games this season (01:00). After the Heat were physical in their Game 3 win, they got blown out in Game 4 as the Celtics tied the series at 2-2 (17:20). KOC explains why having Robert Williams on the floor is more important than having Marcus Smart. After pushing the Suns to seven games, the Mavs are now down 0-3 to the Warriors and the guys are starting to reconsider choosing the Mavs in this series (24:12). One thing is certain when it comes to the Mavs: They need help. Lastly, they discuss Tim Connelly leaving the Nuggets to join the Timberwolves and some of the notable performances from the NBA combine (47:54).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

