Blowout Playoff Games, Rethinking Mavs-Warriors, and Tim Connelly Leaving



Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the abnormal number of blowout playoff games this season (01:00). After the Heat were physical in their Game 3 win, they got blown out in Game 4 as the Celtics tied the series at 2-2 (17:20). KOC explains why having Robert Williams on the floor is more important than having Marcus Smart. After pushing the Suns to seven games, the Mavs are now down 0-3 to the Warriors and the guys are starting to reconsider choosing the Mavs in this series (24:12). One thing is certain when it comes to the Mavs: They need help. Lastly, they discuss Tim Connelly leaving the Nuggets to join the Timberwolves and some of the notable performances from the NBA combine (47:54).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts