Boston’s Bounceback and Blowout Basketball, Plus Jorge Sedano on Miami’s Issues and Golden State Nearing a Finals Return

Russillo shares his thoughts on Celtics-Heat Game 4, some historically poor statistics for the Heat, staggering margins of victory throughout the playoffs, and more (0:32). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Jorge Sedano about trying to understand the Eastern Conference finals: blowout wins, historic stats, and yet the series is tied 2-2. They also discuss the impact of the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra’s coaching brilliance, Mavericks-Warriors, and more (13:41). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (36:57).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jorge Sedano
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
