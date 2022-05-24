Rich Swann Finds Out His Wrestling Showcase Opponent, Plus Impact Knockout Star Gisele Shaw Joins the Show

We open up with a special announcement! Rich Swann calls in to find out who his opponent will be at the Wrestling Showcase this September (1:20). Then, Evan grills Brian H. Waters about his referee duties this past week in the Bodega Street Fight between the Rev Ron Hunt and JBoujii at Invictus Pro Wrestling (20:20). Jack and Flobo explain why CM Punk would not be the best pick to defeat Adam Page at AEW Double or Nothing. Last, we are joined by Impact Wrestling Knockout star Gisele Shaw (44:35).
Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guests: Rich Swann and Gisele Shaw
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS