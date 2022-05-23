Remembering Roger Angell With Jason Gay. Plus, How to Cover a Golf Tournament



Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker are joined by the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay to remember the great writer Roger Angell. They reflect on his style of writing, longevity, and discuss some of their favorite stories (5:16). Then, Bryan talks about his experience at the PGA Championship in Tulsa (31:46). After that, Jason comes back to join David in trying to guess the Strained-Pun Headline of the Week.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Guest: Jason Gay

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS