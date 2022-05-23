 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Remembering Roger Angell With Jason Gay. Plus, How to Cover a Golf Tournament

Bryan, David, and Jason reflect on the legendary scribe’s life and career

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The New Yorker


Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker are joined by the Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay to remember the great writer Roger Angell. They reflect on his style of writing, longevity, and discuss some of their favorite stories (5:16). Then, Bryan talks about his experience at the PGA Championship in Tulsa (31:46). After that, Jason comes back to join David in trying to guess the Strained-Pun Headline of the Week.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Jason Gay
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

NBA Thoughts, Release Week News, Best Flips, and Mailbag

Plus, Jason Flynn on upcoming soccer releases

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Nuggets’ To-do List Is Growing a Mile High

With Tim Connelly leaving Denver’s front office to go run Minnesota’s, the Nuggets’ future feels more uncertain than ever. That’s a strange place to be for a franchise with the league’s back-to-back MVP.

By Kevin O'Connor

The Hollywood Stock Market: Netflix, Star Wars, Harry Styles, Pete Davidson, and More!

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss which Hollywood-focused trends are theoretical buys or sells

By Matthew Belloni

Let She-Hulk Be Huge

Released last week, the first trailer for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ has been an easy target for ridicule. But the clip’s shoddy-looking CGI isn’t the main issue here …

By Jodi Walker

Man City’s Dramatic Title, Milan’s Scudetto, Mbappé Stays, and More

Musa and Ryan also discuss the German Cup final and give a shout for Rangers’ Scottish Cup final win

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Usos Unify the Titles, Bryan Danielson Reminds the World Who He Is, and Eddie Kingston Finds a Brawl on His Day Off

The top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider