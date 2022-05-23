Man City’s Dramatic Title, Milan’s Scudetto, Mbappé Stays, and More



Musa and Ryan wrap up a dramatic Premier League final day, during which Manchester City secured a fourth title in five seasons (4:06) and Spurs sealed their place in the Champions League in some style (19:02). They touch on a few other things from the final day before moving on to Milan’s first Scudetto in 11 years (28:35), the German Cup final (35:13), a shout for Rangers’ Scottish Cup final win, and Kylian Mbappé’s announcement that he will stay at PSG (42:34).

Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

