Man City’s Dramatic Title, Milan’s Scudetto, Mbappé Stays, and More

Musa and Ryan also discuss the German Cup final and give a shout for Rangers’ Scottish Cup final win

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan wrap up a dramatic Premier League final day, during which Manchester City secured a fourth title in five seasons (4:06) and Spurs sealed their place in the Champions League in some style (19:02). They touch on a few other things from the final day before moving on to Milan’s first Scudetto in 11 years (28:35), the German Cup final (35:13), a shout for Rangers’ Scottish Cup final win, and Kylian Mbappé’s announcement that he will stay at PSG (42:34).

Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

