Messed Around and Found Out, Plus Doing It Bigs

The Full Go opens with Jason discussing Josh Donaldson’s comments to Tim Anderson and how the situation was handled (03:12). Eugene McIntosh and Terence Tomlin from The Bigs then join the show to give their thoughts on the incident between Donaldson and Anderson (16:47). They discuss Black culture in baseball, and why MLB has done a disservice when promoting Black and Latin stars. Also, why it’s going to be a long season for the Cubs, how The Bigs came to be, and the biggest question of all: Will Zach LaVine be a Bull next season? (34:42)
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Eugene McIntosh and Terence Tomlin
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
