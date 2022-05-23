 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Messed Around and Found Out, Plus Doing It Bigs

Jason and Eugene McIntosh and Terence Tomlin from The Bigs discuss Black culture in baseball and why MLB has done a disservice when promoting Black and Latin stars

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


The Full Go opens with Jason discussing Josh Donaldson’s comments to Tim Anderson and how the situation was handled (03:12). Eugene McIntosh and Terence Tomlin from The Bigs then join the show to give their thoughts on the incident between Donaldson and Anderson (16:47). They discuss Black culture in baseball, and why MLB has done a disservice when promoting Black and Latin stars. Also, why it’s going to be a long season for the Cubs, how The Bigs came to be, and the biggest question of all: Will Zach LaVine be a Bull next season? (34:42)

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Eugene McIntosh and Terence Tomlin
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

