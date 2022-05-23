 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yankees Lose Doubleheader, Mets Get Back to Winning Ways, and Pete Jensen on Rangers-Hurricanes

Plus, JJ reacts to the Yankees’ bullpen woes, Donaldson vs. Anderson, and more

By John Jastremski
Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(01:52) — RANGERS: The Rangers avoid the sweep and win their home opener, but can they even it up on Tuesday?

(04:55) — YANKEES: The Yanks drop two of three to the White Sox. JJ reacts to the bullpen woes, Donaldson vs. Anderson, and more.

(13:44) — METS: The Mets respond to Saturday’s loss and leave Colorado with two wins. JJ looks ahead to their upcoming series with the Giants.

(23:11) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Rangers, and Mets.

(39:23) — PETE JENSEN: NHL Network’s Pete Jensen joins the show to discuss how the Rangers played in Game 3, their stars showing up, and revises his series prediction.

(56:26) — TRIVIA: After a short break, JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Pete Jensen
Producer: Stefan Anderson

